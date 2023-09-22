Mixed Reactions As Teargas Fired Injures Many At Late Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the shooting of teargas at fans who were at the candlelight procession held for the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Naija News reports that some protesters, who stormed the Lekki Phase 1 Gate of Lagos State, to protest and demand justice for the death of the late singer were shot at after the procession.

Videos that surfaced social media showed mourners scampering for safety after teargas canisters were shot to disperse those who had converged in the area to protest the death of the deceased Afrobeat star.

The development elicited mixed reactions from netiezns who condemned the mourners for staying behind after the procession was over. Others, however, blamed those who fired teargas that injured peaceful mourners.

Below are some of the reactions

Marygeebeauty wrote: “Gbogbo Nkan lagos lo ma n da yato 😡 You were all warned to go home immediately y’all dropped the candles . Why turn it to a protest? We wanted justice not all ds am seeing now. Unna too stubborn for this lagos Walahi. If the police didn’t tear the gas, I’m very sure some hoodlums would want to loots peeps sweats. They didn’t shoot ds time, they all wanted you guys to go home. It’s well o. #justiceformohbad🕊🕯😑💔”