At United, You Fight, Erik Ten Hag Says Amid Losing Streak

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has noted that the club is known for fighting through challenges amidst the endless poor form so far this season.

Manchester United have been having a nightmare of a season, especially in the Premier League where they have recorded three defeats and just two wins in five games.

They have lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur, 3-1 to Brighton, and 3-1 to Arsenal before they suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the Chanpions League group stage.

Erik ten Hag and his boys have now recorded three straight defeats in their last three games in all competitions. They are currently sitting in the 13th spot in the Premier League table with just 6 points in five games.

Hence, there are speculations that most players of the club are not happy with how things are going and there are infighting in the team due to the poor run of form. Despite the poor run of form and injury worries, Ten Hag is still disciplining some of the players who offended him, especially Jadon Sancho.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, the Dutch tactician will lead United to Turf Moor to take on newly promoted Burnley who have also suffered three defeats in the Premier League this season.

Ahead of the game, Erik ten Hag stressed that everyone at the Old Trafford club are United as they make efforts to get better this season.

“I know it’s not always only going up. You will have your gaps and you can get stronger from it as long as you stay together,” Erik ten Hag said.

“That’s what we are doing in the dressing room, with all staff and coaches.

“Everyone is united and, at United, you fight.”

When asked whether Sancho will leave the club in January, Erik ten Hag said: “It depends on him.

“For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that is our focus. He [Sancho] will not be in the squad.”