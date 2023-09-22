Anyone Found Guilty In Mohbad’s Death Will Be Prosecuted – Presidency

The Presidency has said anyone found guilty in the death of fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, will be prosecuted.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement, in Southwest, Moremi Ojudu, stated this on Tuesday during a visit to the family of the late singer in Lagos State.

Ojudu assured the family that justice would be served on all culprits found guilty by the ongoing police investigation.

She insisted that the case will not be swept under the carpet, and President Tinubu is interested in the matter.

The mother of the deceased, who betrayed emotions on several occasions during the visit, appreciated the gesture of the Presidency and demanded swift justice from all authorities concerned.

Naija News reports that the deceased Afrobeat singer died in a controversial manner on Tuesday, 13th September, which sparked public outrage among fans, celebrities, and other personalities.

Mohbad: Senator Abbo Reveals What Will Happen If Naira Marley, Others Are Found Guilty

The Senator representing Adamawa State North Senatorial District, Ishaku Abbo, has said that all those fingered for involvement in Mohbad‘s death will be prosecuted if indicted by the ongoing police investigation.

Abbo, on Thursday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late artiste alongside Nollywood actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh.

The senator, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Entertainment Economy, said that the Senate will look into the matter surrounding the death of the late artiste.

Abbo also pledged to spearhead the campaign for a Creative Economy Commission, adding that the Senate has passed a Bill which has gone through the third reading.

The senator assured that the Nigeria Police will prosecute anyone found guilty in the death of the late artiste, stressing that nobody is above the law.