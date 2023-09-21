‘Victory For Democracy’ – Mbah Reacts To Enugu Governorship Tribunal Judgment

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah has described the tribunal ruling that upheld his election victory on March 18, 2023, as a victory for democracy.

Naija News reported that the tribunal had on Thursday dismissed all grounds of the petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeogu, challenging Mbah’s victory at the polls.

Delivering the judgement on Thursday, the Chairman of the three-judge panel, Justice Kudirat Akano, dismissed the petition filed by Edeoga that Mbah’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate was forged.

The tribunal stated that the NYSC is not a requirement for contesting for the office of the governor, and there is nowhere that the NYSC certificate was attached to the documents the governor submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking with his supporters shortly after the ruling, Governor Mbah welcomed the tribunal’s decision, stressing that the verdict was a victory for the people of Enugu State.

The governor stated that the ruling is a victory for the massive development, exponential growth and greatness of the South East state.

He said: “It is a victory for Ndi Enugu. It is also a victory for democracy.

“It is a victory for massive development for Ndi Enugu. It is a victory for exponential growth, it is a victory for Enugu’s greatness.”

The governor, while addressing the gathering, reiterated his administration’s efforts to scrap the order.

Mbah said the ruling is a victory for the state government’s ban on the sit-at-home order, promising that his government would resolve the water problem in the state.

“It is a victory for the ban on Monday’s sit-at-home. Finally, it is a victory for our determination to restore water in all your homes in the next 68 days.

“We are thankful to God because we know it would not have been possible without God. We also want to put on record our deep appreciation to their Lordships for painstakingly dissecting the petitions brought before them and also coming out with a judgement that resonates with the people of Enugu State,” he added.