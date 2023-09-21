Tinubu Appoints Late MKO Abiola’s Son, Jamiu As Aide

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Jamiu Abiola, the son of late Chief Moshood Abiola (MKO) as the Special Assistant (SA) on Special Duties in the office of the Vice President.

The president made the appointment known in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

According to This Day, the president sent the letter to Akume before he left for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The statement said Abiola has been deployed in the office of Vice President Kassim Shettima to assist the administration in achieving the promises made to Nigerians during the 2023 presidential poll.

“I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved your appointment as Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties (Office of the Vice-President),” the letter reads.

Jamiu Abiola holds a postgraduate certificate from the New York University in the United States with a specialization in translating Arabic, French, Spanish, and German languages into English.

Aside from these languages, Abiola is also fluent in French, Portuguese, Yoruba, Hausa, Japanese, Igbo, Fulani and Kanuri languages.

Coincidentally since 2015, he has been engaged by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on freelance, to translate documents from French into English and to draft summary reports during conferences and council sessions.

He is also translating over 50,000 words monthly for the world’s largest translation agency, specializing in technical, financial and patent translations following intensive testing.

Abiola is the Director of Statutory Compliance and Indigenous Growth at Pilgrims Africa, a global security company with over 3,000 employees and offices across over 20 countries.