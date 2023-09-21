‘They Killed My Son’ – Mohbad’s Mother Cries Out In Fresh Video

The mother of the late Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has made a fresh allegation concerning the sudden death of her son.

The mother of the late singer during a condolence visit on Thursday at her house by Senator Ishaku Abbo and Nollywood stars, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo alleged that her son did not die a natural death but was killed.

She alleged that Naira Marley and Sam Larry are part of those responsible for the death of Mohbad.

You Abandoned Your Son

Meanwhile, a former media aide to former Governor Ayodele Fayose, Lere Olayinka, has knocked the mother of the late singer Mohbad, for allegedly abandoning him and his sister for about 15 years.

Olayinka, who took to his Facebook page, claimed that after leaving the duo for all those years, she only surfaced after the late singer’s success story.

Olayinka, who blamed Mohbad’s mother for his death, cited her absence during his formative years as a contributing factor to his troubles.

He said, ”Today, the same woman is living in an apartment in a major Estate in Lekki, Lagos, courtesy of the child she abandoned for 15 years!

“Meanwhile, the daughter she abandoned alongside MOHBAD had to learn TAILORING and has no shop of her own up till today. She is doing her tailoring in her father’s house.

“And the same woman is receiving condolences on a child who died partly because the mother who should have helped to make him a better person abandoned him for 15 years. God dey.”

Naija News recalls that the 27-year-old singer died under controversial circumstances on the 12 of September 2023.