Ousted Niger President, Bazoum Appeals To ECOWAS Court To Secure His Release

The counsel to the ousted President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday disclosed that his client has appealed to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)’s court to secure his release.

Naija News recalls that military officers on the 26th of July, overthrew Bazoum.

The coup leaders thereafter detained him at home with his wife and child.

Seydou Diagne, Bazoum’s lawyer on Wednesday noted that he filed a lawsuit with a court of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on September 18.

Diagne said, “The lawsuit invokes his “arbitrary arrest” and “violation of freedom of movement.

“We request in view of the violation of political rights, that the State of Niger be ordered to immediately restore constitutional order by handing over power to President Bazoum, who must continue to exercise it until the end of his mandate.”

As well as slapping hefty sanctions against Niger, ECOWAS has warned that it could intervene militarily in Niger if diplomatic efforts to return Bazoum to power fail.

If the court rules in favour of Bazoum, “Niger has the legal obligation to execute the decision”, Diagne said.

Niger’s coup leaders have declared their intention to “prosecute” the democratically elected Bazoum for “high treason and undermining internal and external security”.

On Wednesday the European Union (EU) reiterated its support for ECOWAS’s position and made a fresh call “for the immediate and unconditional release” of Bazoum and his family.

EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said, “The EU position is clear and unchanged: the EU does not recognize authorities emanating from the putsch. President Bazoum remains the sole legitimate president of Niger.”