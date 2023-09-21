Ogun Lawmaker, Five Others Arrested Over Sagamu Cult Clash

The lawmaker representing Sagamu Constituency (1) in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Damilare Bello Mohammed has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a cult clash in Sagamu over the weekend.

Five suspected cultists, apart from the lawmaker were arrested over the incident which started on Wednesday and continued till Sunday, leading to several deaths.

There are allegations that the lawmaker provided shelter to the fleeing cultists.

A team of security operatives comprising men of the Department of State Services (DSS) following a tip-off arrested the suspects in the lawmaker’s premises.

According to sources that spoke with Channels, those arrested include Debbo Animashaun, Bamidele Saheed, Ismaila Onitire, Adewale Otesanya, and Tobi Owoade.

They are undergoing interrogation at the DSS Headquarters in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Sources revealed that many dangerous weapons, including guns, were recovered from them.

The development is coming months after the DSS arrested Bello for masterminding the violent protest in Sagamu over the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

During the protest, irate youths vandalised about 10 banks and other public infrastructures.