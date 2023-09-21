Nurse Who Treated Mohbad Has Been Arrested – Iyabo Ojo [Video]

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested the nurse who treated late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, before his death.

Naija News reports that this was made known by Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, after a visit to the State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa.

Iyabo Ojo disclosed this in a video shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday night while briefing fans about her visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and the progress on the police investigation of Mohbad’s death.

She said other arrests have also been made by the police.

Ojo said, “The police have made some arrests [in connection with Mohbad’s death]. The nurse has been arrested. That I know. That’s the only information I can give you right now.

“They have arrested some people. They are asking some people to turn themselves in.”

Recall that Mohbad’s father, James Aloba had said in an interview, said that he suspects the auxiliary nurse who injected Mohbad before he died, stressing that the injection might have complicated his son’s health.