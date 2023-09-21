Missing University Student Found Dead In Abuja

A student of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Blessing Karami, declared missing on September 11, has been found dead.

Recall that Blessing was declared missing after leaving her place of work in Garki, Abuja.

However, her family confirmed to The Whistler that she was found dead on Wednesday evening.

Speaking, Genesis Moses Karami, the deceased’s elder brother who relocated from Kaduna to Abuja to lead the search, said her decomposing body was found in the bush in the Karmo district of the Federal Capital Territory.

The police had arrested one Aminu, the boyfriend of the deceased, who was questioned regarding her disappearance.

The above-mentioned platform had visited the Divisional Police Headquarters, Durumi, on Wednesday morning, where Aminu was being held.

Karami was also at the station explaining to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) that on Tuesday evening, when he left the station, he received a strange call giving details about the sister’s body, but it turned out to be false.

“The caller said he saw a female body in Idu, so we asked him to describe what she was wearing, and he told us exactly what we were told my sister wore to office the day she went missing,” the brother had explained to the police.

According to Karami, after he kept trying to contact the DPO and it was not going through, he had to go to the police station at Karmo, but upon reaching there with a group of policemen, the caller kept toying with them as he kept changing locations until they got tired and left.

In a follow-up call later to Karami, he confirmed that his sister had indeed died.

“We saw her decomposed body in the bush here at Karmo. It’s not something we can move. We have to arrange with the environmental people to come and help us pack.

“We cannot travel with it. We just have to bury it here. It seems she died for days due to the nature of the decomposition,” Karami said sadly while trying to sound strong.