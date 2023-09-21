Members Of Rivers Assembly Thrown Into Mourning As Lawmaker Loses Wife

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have been thrown into deep mourning as the lawmaker representing Ikwere State Constituency, Prince Nyeche, loses his wife, Jane Nyeche.

Naija News learnt that Nyeche lost his wife barely 72 hours after the death of his colleague, Dinebari Loolo, a Lawyer and member representing Khana State Constituency Two.

Jane Nyeche, until her death, was the Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Chairman of the Ikwerre Local Government Council area of Rivers State, Dr. Samuel Nwanosike.

According to PM News, the circumstances leading to her demise are still unknown.

In a condolence message to Jane’s husband and family, Nwanosike expressed sadness over the untimely death, saying it is a great loss to Ikwerre LGA and her family.

He urged the husband of the deceased, who served as Secretary of Ikwerre Local Government Council under his administration and currently represents Ikwerre Constituency at the Rivers State House of Assembly, to take solace in the Lord.

The Ikwerre Council Chairman noted that the hearts of the good people of the LGA were with Nyeche and his family, adding the Council would do everything humanly possible to accord the deceased a befitting burial.

Meanwhile, sympathizers have been paying condolence visits to the Nyeche family.