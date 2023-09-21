President Tinubu’s Son Gifts Late Mohbad’s Child N15 Million [Photo]

The son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu, has donated the sum of N15 Million to support Liam Aloba, son of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Mohbad, who died at the age of 27 last Tuesday, was earlier signed to Marlian Record belonging to Naira Marley but left the label in February 2022.

In a post on Thursday on X, Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, disclosed that the President’s son has offered his support to Mohbad’s son.

Sharing a photo of the transaction receipt, Dada wrote: “The figurative apple that did not fall far from the tree #RIPIMOLE. Thank you ST.”

In a related development, operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested the nurse who treated late Nigerian rapper Mohbad before his death.

Naija News reports that this was made known by Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, after a visit to the State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa.

Iyabo Ojo disclosed this in a video shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday night while briefing fans about her visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and the progress on the police investigation of Mohbad’s death.

She said other arrests have also been made by the police.

Ojo said, “The police have made some arrests [in connection with Mohbad’s death]. The nurse has been arrested. That I know. That’s the only information I can give you right now.”