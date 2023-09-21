Hilda Baci Receives Range Rover As Birthday Gift (Photos, Video)

Famous Nigerian Chef, and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci received a Range Rover as a birthday gift on Wednesday, September 20.

Naija News reports that Baci, who celebrated her 28th birthday, took to her Instagram account to thank her fans for the kind wishes.

She said: “Honestly my best birthday yet I’m grateful for all the love, all the kind words posts GIFTSSSSSS I can’t say thank you enough to my family, friends and fans I love you all God bless you and all that concerns you.

“Looking forward to what this new age brings, grateful for more opportunities to work and achieve greater goals and heights by His Grace.”

In a video making rounds on social media, the Guinness World Record holder was seen jubilating at the sight of her car gift.

See photos of Baci’s birthday shoot and video below.