Fire Guts Popular Lagos Hotel (Video)

A fire incident, on Wednesday evening, occurred at Ibis Royal Hotel, Airport Road, in the Ajao Estate area of Lagos State.

Naija News gathered that the fire incident occurred around 4.50 pm, and affected some parts of the property.

However, the inferno was curtailed by operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service to prevent further damage, and no injury nor death was recorded.

Two Rescued As Fire Guts Lagos Shanty-storey Building

Two male adults were rescued from a fire outbreak in the early hours on Tuesday, at Victory Bay, Ikota Housing Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said the incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. and an emergency alert was received at 04:10 a.m.

Adeseye stated that the incident involved a shanty-story building consisting of four rooms on each floor within the precinct of the estate.

She disclosed that the victims were rescued alive with varying degrees of burns with the support of community members.

According to the director, the situation had been put under control as the fire had been put out at press time, 9 a.m.

She, however, stated that the victims were subsequently, attended to by the Lagos State Ambulance Service before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.