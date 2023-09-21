Buhari’s Ex-Aide Reacts As Sacked Kano Governor Reveals Next Plan

A former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has commended the sacked Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, over his statement on the Election Petition Tribunal ruling.

Naija News had earlier reported that the tribunal, in its ruling, sacked Yusuf and declared Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in the State.

In his reaction, Yusuf called on the people of Kano State to maintain peace while vowing to use all legal means to reclaim his mandate.

The Kano State Governor, while addressing newsmen, said the judgment was error-ridden and that he is optimistic that these errors would be corrected at the appellate court.

Yusuf called on the people of Kano to be calm and remain law abiding while security agents had been directed to ensure the full protection of lives and properties of innocent citizens across the State.

In response, Bashir opined that Yusuf’s statement reflects a commitment to democratic values and the rule of law.

He commended the sacked governor’s decision to call for calm and protection of citizens’ lives and property in the aftermath of the Tribunal verdict.

Bashir wrote on X, “I commend Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf for his statement, which reflects a commitment to democratic values and the rule of law. His call for calm and the protection of citizens’ lives and property in the aftermath of the tribunal judgement was truly exemplary and laudable.”