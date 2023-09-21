Abia Govt Orders Compulsory Retirement For All Perm Secs, Directors With Over Eight Years Of Service

The Abia State government has retired all Permanent Secretaries and Directors with over eight years of service in their current positions.

Naija News learnt that the directive to the effect was contained in a statement by the Acting Head of Service, Joy Maduka, stating that the affected officers have been directed to proceed on compulsory retirement leave within the next three months, beginning January 1, 2024.

The statement also disclosed that the state Government has approved that Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Non- Ministerial Departments shall henceforth hold office for a term of four years, renewable for another period of four years, subject to satisfactory performance and will compulsorily retire upon serving eight years in the post.

According to the statement, the latest development is aimed at stimulating public service, restoring the morale of officers and unlocking the new Abia of hard-working officers.

The acting Head of Service said the approval was without prejudice to Rule 02809 of the Abia state Public Service Rules, which prescribes 60 years of age or 35 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier, for mandatory retirement.

“Consequently, all Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Non- Ministerial Departments and Directors who would have spent eight years or more on the post by January 1 2024, are hereby notified to commence their retirement activities.”