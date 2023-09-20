Tragedy As 18 Passengers Die In Ghastly Motor Accident In Imo

Tragedy struck on Wednesday as a ghastly motor accident claimed the lives of 18 passengers in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Naija News learnt that the 18-seater bus was travelling from Aba to Owerri when the accident happened, and it is uncertain what caused it.

According to the Whistlers, a team of Police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials has arrived at the scene to assist in clearing the highway.

Meanwhile, at least five persons reportedly died in a tragic road accident at the Odumodu Junction by Nteje, along the Onitsha-Awka Expressway, Anambra State, last Friday morning.

Naija News learnt that the accident involved a Mitsubishi L300 commercial bus with registration number XE245AWK and a commercial Daf/Leyland truck with registration number T-19094LA.

Reports had it that no fewer than ten people, comprising three male adults and seven female adults, were involved in the accident around 7:30 a.m.

It was gathered that the truck’s container fell on the commercial bus while the driver was trying to navigate through the failed portion of the road.

The PUNCH quoted an eyewitness as saying that the two vehicles were en route to different locations – one was said to be going to Awka while the other was going to Onitsha.