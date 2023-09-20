Nigerians React As Tribunal Sacks Kano Governor, Declares APC’s Gawuna Winner

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the verdict of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kano State that sacked the Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Naija News reports that Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the March 18 election.

The three-member panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay on Wednesday unturned the declaration of Yusuf, who contested on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The Kano tribunal’s action has elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians following the ruling of the judgement on social media

How Nigerians Reacted

Meanwhile the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano has advised supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) against “wild celebrations” after the governorship election petitions tribunal’ judgment on Wednesday.

“Supporters should resist the temptation of wild celebrations during and after tribunal judgement, especially with vehicles or causing any form of obstruction on the roads,” sector commander Ibrahim Sallau-Abdullahi said in a statement.

He added, “Wild celebrations can cause a breach of traffic rules and regulations and result in obstruction of highways, and road traffic crashes will not be allowed, as perpetrators will face the full wrath of the law.”