Mohbad: Oyo Speaker, Youth Commissioner Join Hundreds Of Protesters In Ibadan

Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, and the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Wasilat Adegoke, on Wednesday, joined hundreds of youth in Ibadan to protest the mysterious death of Nigerian hip-hop singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Naija News learnt that the protesters, dressed in black T-shirts, carried various placards that called for justice for the late musician and chanted solidarity songs as they moved from the frontage of Oyo State Government Secretariat to Mokola and Ring Road axis, which led to traffic jam in the routes.

While addressing the protesters at several points, the Speaker commended the youth for standing up for justice and called on all well-meaning Nigerians to lend their voices to call for justice for Mohbad.

Ogundoyin, the Chairman of the Nigerian Conference of Speakers, urged the investigation team set up by the Nigeria Police Force to be thorough in their job, adding that everyone connected to the death must be questioned.

He also questioned why the Police failed to investigate Mohbad’s petition concerning constant threats to his life before his death.

He said: “It is unfortunate that Ilerioluwa Imole died in a mysterious circumstances. The investigation team set up by the Nigeria Police Force must be thorough in their job. Everyone connected with the death of the young man must be questioned, investigated and the cause of his death must be unraveled. Why did the Police fail to investigate a petition he sent to them on constant threats to his life?

“There are video clips showing Mohbad being beaten and bullied, yet no one was arrested at that time and no one was prosecuted. He also did some audio recordings of his depressing situation and condition but nothing was done by the security agencies to secure the life of the promising singer. This is rather pathetic, pitiful and condemnable.”