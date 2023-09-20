List Of Nigerian Officials At United Nations General Assembly

Some Nigerian officials accompanied President Bola Tinubu to the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) held at the UN Headquarters in New York, the United States.

Naija News reports that this is Tinubu’s first attendance at the UNGA since he was elected as the President of Nigeria and inaugurated on May 29, 2023.

Below are the names of Nigerian officials at the UNGA Session.

The wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu; Nigeria’s current UN Permanent Representative, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; and Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake.

Others are the Coordinating Minister of Economy and Finance, Wale Edun; the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Mohammed Pate; the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite; and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Also present at the event were the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Governors Uba Sani (Kaduna), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Governor Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Mohammed Yahaya (Gombe State), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Crack Down On Criminal Activities In Africa

In his speech, President Tinubu urged world leaders to unite in cracking down on terror financing, economic sabotage, and illicit mineral and arms smuggling in the developing world.

The Nigerian leader called on the UNGA to secure the continent’s mineral-rich areas from pilfering and conflict.

He said: “The fourth important aspect of global trust and solidarity is to secure the continent’s mineral-rich areas from pilfering and conflict.

“Many such areas have become catacombs of misery and exploitation. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has suffered this for decades, despite the strong UN presence there. The world economy owes the DRC much but gives her very little.

“Foreign entities that are abetted by local criminals, who aspire to be petty warlords, have drafted thousands of our people into servitude to illegally mine gold and other resources.

“Billions of dollars meant to improve the nation now fuel countless violent enterprises. If left unchecked, they will threaten peace and place national security at grave risk.

“Given the extent of this injustice and the high stakes involved, many Africans are asking whether this phenomenon is by accident or by design. Member nations must reply by working with us to deter their firms and nationals from this 21st-century pillage of the continent’s riches.

“To keep faith with the tenets of this world body and the theme of this year’s Assembly, the poverty of nations must end. The pillage of one nation’s resources by the overreach of firms and people of stronger nations must now end.”