Electricity Supply Restored After Another Grid Collapse

Electricity supply has been restored to the country after the national grid experienced another setback on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the national grid again collapsed, with power output falling from a peak of 3,594.60 megawatts (MW) at midnight to a mere 42.7MW.

Nigeria’s electricity supply, according to the Guardian, plummeted to an all-time low, Naija News had learned.

As of mid-day yesterday, the only operating power plant on the grid was the Delta Power plant, generating 41.00MW, while Afam contributed a mere 1.7MW

This occurrence follows closely on the heels of two recent grid collapses just over 12 hours, plunging the nation into complete darkness.

However, hours after the setback, power was restored as the Eko Electricity Distribution Company disclosed that supply had started, and customers would soon see light

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company, which covers some parts of Lagos State, took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce power restoration.

The distribution company said, “Kindly be informed that all our load centers are back on supply, and we have started bringing on our feeders.

“Power supply will be restored soon.”

The grid similarly collapsed last Thursday, throwing Nigerian cities into darkness.

However, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, attributed the grid collapse to a fire outbreak at the Kainji/Jebba 330kV line 2 (Cct K2J) blue phase CVT & Blue phase line.