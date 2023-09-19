You Can’t Back Out Of A Strike You Didn’t Call – NLC Fires TUC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has slammed the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for claiming to have pulled out from its two-day warning strike.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today hours after a meeting between the Federal Government and the NLC to avert an indefinite strike ended in a deadlock, Ajaero said the trade union could not pull out of an industrial action it did not initiate.

Ajaero said: “From what you can see from our last warning strike, you see that we can do it alone.”

Asked if the NLC does not need the TUC, Ajaero stated, “We can work independently; we can work jointly when we agree.

“But the NLC will not take under our watch if we give a strike notice and then a union that didn’t give a strike notice says they are backing out of a strike that they didn’t call for.”

Arguing that any union could give strike notice, the NLC president said: “TUC can give their strike notice and go ahead with their notice. NLC can give their strike notice and go ahead with their notice.”

Ajaero, however, stated that if TUC gives a strike notice, the NLC would not say it is not a part of it “because they didn’t even say they were part of it in the first instance.”

Naija News reports that among the NLC’s demands to the Federal Government is to address the consequences of petrol price hikes, review the minimum wage, provide a workable roadmap to the CNG alternative, fix the country’s refineries, and pay lecturers’ salary arrears.