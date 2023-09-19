X To Charge Users Monthly Fee – Musk 

As part of efforts to cut down on bots, the Owner of micro-blogging platform X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk, has disclosed that going forward, all users of the platform might begin to pay a monthly fee.

Musk, on Monday, in a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said X might start charging its user base.

Naija News recalls that since he purchased the platform last year October, Musk has introduced multiple changes, and at a point, sacked some employees.

He introduced a paid premium option, cut content moderation and reinstated formerly banned accounts, including that of former US president Donald Trump.

Musk had opened UP in July that the platform had lost roughly half its advertising revenue.

During the Monday meeting, Netanyahu raised the question of online anti-Semitism, and how X could “prevent the use of bots — armies of bots — to replicate and amplify it.”

The billionaire business tycoon, while responding to the Israeli Prime Minister, said the company was “moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the X system.

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots.

“Because a bot costs a fraction of a penny — call it a tenth of a penny — but if somebody even has to pay a few dollars, some minor amount, the effective cost of bots is very high.

“And then you also have to get a new payment method every time you have a new bot.”