What Peter Obi, Atiku Did In Court That Made Them Lose – SDP’s Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo has shared his thoughts on the reason his counterparts in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, lost in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

According to Adebayo, the petitioners lost their case because what they presented in court was different from what happened during the election.

Speaking during an interview with Daily Sun, Adebayo insisted that if a petitioner presents what is not relevant in a case or has no bearing on the matter that is being contended, the case will eventually be thrown out.

He argued that what Obi and Atiku went to court with had no relation to what happened during the election.

According to him, “From March when the result was announced till the PEPC began sitting, I kept saying that there are differences between what happened in the field on election day and what is before the court. Your chances of succeeding in court is tied to what you filed and presented to the court and the actual thing that happened in the street.

“The most important thing that will help you at the election is that you have your registered agent and after the election, your agent will collect the result and you as a candidate. As a candidate, will you collate your results and be an Irev for yourself.

“Any time you go to the INEC and the result they announce is different from the one your agent collected, you will take note of it and when you file your petition in court, you go with your result sheets.

“The petitioners went to court to argue about the status of the FCT and the eligibility of the other party’s candidate, the nomination of the vice President band and other things that have no bearing to what happened on election day. What the petitioners went to court to litigate did not relate to what happened at the election; they were litigating constitutional issues and other statutory arguments, that is what is the court decided.”