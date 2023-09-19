Tinubu Appointments Are Concentrated In Lagos – Atiku’s Aide

The spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council for the 2023 general election, Daniel Bwala has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of nepotism.

Bwala on Monday claimed that President Tinubu’s recent appointments are concentrated in the South West and Lagos State in particular.

The PDP chieftain stated this while speaking on Channels TV Politics Today.

According to Bwala, Tinubu has beaten former president, Muhammadu Buhari, in nepotism.

Buhari while in power was accused of making most of his appointments from the northern part of the country.

In the case of President Tinubu, Bwala said he is only selecting from the southern part of the country

He accused the president of ignoring the South-South and South-East in his appointments so far.

Bwala said: “APC as a political party is a party that commenced the idea of nepotism. Remember when President Buhari was in power, people complained about nepotism…but he’s like iPhone 13 Promax.

“By the time President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over, his own even exceeded iPhone 14 and went straight to iPhone 15 Promax in the sense that his appointments have generated a conversation around the country that the government is being concentrated in one part of the country over and above others.

“In the case of Buhari, you could argue that he favoured the North…but you could see that it is populated by Northeast, Northwest, and North Central. There was a democratic distribution of appointments there but when it comes to this present government, if you look at it, the Southeast and the South-South are left behind.

“The dominance of the appointments is in the Southwest. And even when you go further in the Southwest, there are quite a number of people in the Southwest who will tell you that the appointments were concentrated in Lagos.”

He noted that the constitution stated that the country should not be run in a way that would reflect the dominance of one part over the other, stressing that Tinubu is breaking the law.