 Speaker Abbas Gives Reasons For Increasing Standing Committee To 137

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has on Tuesday, given reasons why the number of standing committees in the House increased from 109 to about 137.

Abbas submitted that the committees were not just increased to give leadership positions to members of the House, but it was done for more efficient performance from standing committees.

The Speaker said increasing the number of standing committees was a way to ensure efficiency in the oversight functions of the House, adding that some of the committees were too large for effective oversight.

Abbas, as gathered by Naija News, made this clarification when he met with members of the House of Representatives Press Corps, in an interactive session.

He disclosed that the House decided to set up a monitoring committee that would monitor the works of the various committees and put them on their toes.

He cited, “For example, the committee on tertiary education had over 300 agencies to supervise, and at the end of every year, they will end up not being able to oversight some of them. So we have to break it down to allow for efficiency and to put eyes on what the Executive is doing.”

The committee has been broken into University Education, Federal Polytechnic, Federal Colleges of Education, and TETFund.

His reaction follows criticisms about the rise in the number of standing committees in the House.

The Speaker, however, submitted that “In the past, not all committees were active. Now, we want to ensure that all standing committees are active, working for the betterment of the Nigerian people.

“We want to ensure transparency, and we want results. That is why we set up a monitoring committee to monitor their activities.

“We have also set up a standing committee to monitor the implementation of our legislative agenda. I want to assure the people that we will work for the betterment of the country.”