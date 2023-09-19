‘Peter Obi Won On Social Media But Lost Presidential Election’ – Olatubora

A former Commissioner for Education in Ondo State, Dr Remi Olatubora (SAN) has reacted to the claims that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi did not win the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka had earlier stated that Obi did not win the presidential election, neither did he come second.

Soyinka further stated that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Obi gave out their victory before the election when they contested separately against Tinubu.

Olatubora in his reaction to the claim in an interview with Punch said Soyinka stated the truth on the matter.

He wondered how Obi wanted to challenge Tinubu’s victory in the February 25th, 2023 election and he did not challenge the votes allocated to Atiku.

According to the former commissioner, Obi only won on social media and not during the electoral process.

Olatubora said, “Wole Soyinka has stated the truth of the matter; even though he is not a lawyer, Soyinka should be known as a man who is never flippant with any opinion that he offers in the public space.

“And I am so sure before he offered that opinion, he must have sat down some lawyers who are conversant with the case, and would have heard from them.

“But the truth of the matter is that the petition filed by Peter Obi and other parties are in the public domain. We have all read all these documents.

“If you take Peter Obi’s petition on its merit, there is no pleading that supports the claim that Peter Obi won the majority of votes lawful cast, no complaint was made against the scores that were attributed to Atiku, so how is he going to overtake Atiku who beat him with over 1 million votes to emerge as a winner of an election, even if you take the votes of Asiwaju out of it.

“I think we can say that Peter Obi won the election on social media but lost at the polls.”