Obaseki: Shaibu Was Never Locked Out of His Office, He Came To Make Trouble – Edo Official

An official state of the Edo State Government has said that the Deputy governor of the state, Phillip Shaibu came to the Government House in Benin to make trouble.

Naija News recalls that the feud between Shaibu and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki took another turn when the former was denied access to his office at the Government House.

Shaibu arrived at the Government House in the morning but found the gate leading to his office under lock and key.

He said he had not received an official letter from the office of the governor on the relocation of his office.

“Up till now, I don’t have any official communication that I should relocate. The only people that have official communication are my civil servants. The civil servants have official communication but I don’t. As I am speaking with you now, I am standing by the gate,” he said while on a phone call to a yet-to-be-identified person.

However, an official of the government who declined to be named, told Daily Sun that “Shaibu does not have office in Government House. He has relocated from Government House. His office is at No.7, Osadebey Avenue. He came to make trouble here, he was never locked out of his office. He can only come here if he is summoned by the governor.”

On September 3, the governor ordered that Shaibu’s office should be relocated out of the Government House, a move seen by observers as a sign of the deteriorating relationship between the two despite all peace efforts by various stakeholders.