Obasanjo Speaks On When Nigeria Will Have Qualitative Governance

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said Nigeria will have qualitative governance when political leaders begin to give quality service.

Naija News reports that the former President made the submission while speaking with a group of youths under the aegis of ‘Africa for Africa Youth Initiative’ (A4A) at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo said he never wanted to be a politician but became one by accident because of his love for the country and humanity.

He charged politicians to aspire to go into politics with the aim of serving their people, adding that nobody is too young or old to give service.

He said, “I never wanted to be a politician, I became one by accident, but the love of my people, love for my country and humanity made it something that I am coming into.

“Politics is about service, you must give service and nobody is too old or too young or too poor to give service. When we begin to give quality service, then we shall have qualitative governance.”

Meanwhile, Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that conditions that encourage coups to happen should be avoided as much as possible.

The former Nigerian President, who served as both a military and democratically elected leader, argued that the rising military coups in Africa show that the youths are tired of some things and in need of a liberator.

Obasanjo was however quick to add that he is not in support of coups, but when it happens, there is usually not much that can be done.

According to him, he would not support a coup considering his experience in the hands of former Military dictator, late General Sanni Abacha.

Responding to questions on coups in Africa after speaking on “Fostering Sustainable Development Through Pan Africanism,” Obasanjo explained that it is very important to prevent coups from happening.