Nigerians Raise N15 Million For Mohbad’s Son – Samklef

Nigerian singer, Samklef, has revealed that Nigerians believed to be sympathisers of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Ayoba, better known as Mohbad, have raised over 15 million for his five-month-old son, Liam.

Naija News reported that the 27-year-old singer died in Lagos State last Tuesday and was laid to rest in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Wednesday amidst tears from family, friends, and sympathizers.

Mohbad’s demise is surrounded by several controversies as some industry players in the music industry have alleged that Naira Marley had a hand in his death.

However, on Monday, artiste Samklef, took to Instagram to give an update on how much Nigerians have raised for the late singer’s son.

He shared an update on his official Instagram profile, showing a Whatsapp snapshot of how much Nigerians have raised for Mohbad’s son so far.

He wrote: “Here is the total money raise as at this morning for Mohbad son. N15,567,300”

Meanwhile, popular singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, had last week reportedly supported the family of his late colleague, with N2 million.

According to The Nation, Mohbad’s father, Joseph Ayoba, shared the heartwarming news that Davido had not only made contact with the grieving family but supported the family substantially.