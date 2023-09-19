List Of Youngest Ministers Recently Appointed By President Tinubu

Ministerial appointment is one of the important things in the administration of any government in Nigeria. This is because ministers are the first-grade advisers in different areas who run the affairs of the country.

A lot is put into consideration when appointing ministers because of the critical role they are playing in governmental affairs. Youth representation is one of the vital areas that has stirred a lot of conversations in Nigeria for many years.

In his latest appointments, President Bola Tinubu recently appointed two young people as ministers of youth. The appointment comes after the president removed 60-year-old Abubakar Momoh as youth minister.

Below is the list of some of the youngest ministers who were recently appointed by President Tinubu.

AYODELE OLAWANDE

Olawande (34) is a seasoned grassroots political youth leader who worked in the office of Ife Adebayo, a special assistant on innovation to the former vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.

He tried his hands in business venture for a while before making a foray into politics. He was the founder of the Action Youth Movement (AYM) and the ICT director for Ondo APC.

Olawande is the coordinator of the All Progressive Youth Forum (APYF) in Ondo and also a general administrator at The Way Project.

Betta Edu

Betta Chimaobim Edu (36) hails from Cross River State, South-South, Nigeria.

She was the youngest special adviser who worked with Governor Benedict Ayade of Cross Rivers.

In 2013, Cross River State’s Ministry of health appointed her as the medical officer of health.

The former governor also appointed her as the commissioner for health, December 3, 2019 to March 2022.

Olubunmi Tunji

The Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (46) is an engineer, entrepreneur and politician.

Tunji-Ojo also has a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the University of North London, England, United Kingdom.

He also has a Master’s degree in Digital Communication and Networking from the same school.

As member House of Representatives, he was the Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission. , but resigned after he was appointed by President Bola Tinubu on 16 August, 2023.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

43-year-old Iman Suleiman Ibrahim is from Nasarawa state, North-Central, Nigeria.

In 2019, the governor of Nassarawa, Abdullahi Sule, appointed her as member of the Nasarawa State Economic Advisory Council.

Th former president, Muhammadu Buhari, also appointed her as the director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking (NAPTIP) from December 2020 to May 2021 .

Before her appointment as Minister of State, Police Affairs, she was the honourable federal commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Office.

Hannatu Musawa

Hannatu Musawa (33) is a native of Katsina state, North-West, Nigeria.

She obtained her law degree from the University of Buckingham, UK.

Hannatu also has a postgraduate masters degree in Oil and Gas Law from the University of Aberdeen.

In June 2023, President Bola Tinubu appointed her as the Special Adviser on Culture and Entertainment Economy.

Doris Uzoka-Anite

Doris Uzoka Anite (41) hails from Oguta LGA, Imo state, South-East, Nigeria.

She is a medical doctor by profession and holds a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) charter, specializing in Financial Risk Management and Portfolio Management.

The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma had appointed her as the commissioner for finance and coordinating economy in 2021.

Jamila Bio Ibrahim

37-year-old Jamila Bio Ibrahim is a medical doctor, politician, and development practitioner.

She is a public servant and advocate of the United Nations Global Goals.

Ibrahim was the former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Kwara State on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Daughter to Ibrahim Isa Bio, former minister of Sports (Goodluck Jonathan), former transport Minister (Yar Adua), former member of Federal HoR, and former 2-term speaker of Kwara House of Assembly.

She was the National President of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Women Forum (APC PYWF).

She held past roles as Senior Special Assistant on Health matters to the Governor of Kwara State

Joseph Utsev

Forty-three-year-old Joseph Utsev is the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation.

Utsev is also a graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Civil Engineering from 2004.

He has a Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering; and a Doctorate in Water Resources from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu State.

In 2017, Utsev was appointed as the Benue State Commissioner in Water Resources and Environment.

In 2020, former President Muhammadu Buhari also appointed him as the Executive Director of Engineering, at Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority Makurdi.

Shuaibu Audu

Shuaibu Audu (42) is an investment banker and politician.

He attended the University of Leicester, United Kingdom, where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics in 2001.

He also has a Master’s degree in International Securities, Investment and Banking from Henley Business School, University of Reading.

Also, has another Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Oxford, UK, in 2013.

He was previously appointed as minister of steel development.