‘Leave No Stone Unturned’ – Peter Obi Breaks Silence On Mohbad’s Death

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, expressed sadness over the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Recall that Mohbad had died under controversial circumstances last Tuesday and was hurriedly buried by his family on Wednesday of the same week.

The singer’s death had drawn condemnation on and off social media, with the police, Lagos State government, and the Department of State Services (DSS) probing what led to Mohbad’s death.

In a short statement on his X handle on Tuesday, Peter Obi urged security agencies to leave no stone unturned in unraveling the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s untimely death.

He wrote: “On behalf of my family, I condole with the mother and entire family of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, Mohbad, over his painful demise.

“I know how difficult it is for parents to lose a child, especially one with such a promising future, as I urge the government and the security agencies to probe the circumstances that led to his untimely demise and to leave no stone unturned in unraveling the circumstances surrounding his death.

“With his demise, the nation has lost a promising talent in our growing music and entertainment industry.

“I pray God to grant him eternal rest and grant his parents, family, and teeming fans the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss.”