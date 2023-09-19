Full Text Of Atiku’s Appeal Against Tinubu’s Victory

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday filed an appeal before the Supreme Court.

Naija News had earlier reported that Atiku is challenging the declaration of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed Bola Tinubu’s victory.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The tribunal in its judgement on September 6, ruled that Abubakar failed to prove all the averments in his petition.

Atiku in the Notice of Appeal predicated on 35 grounds, insisted that the tribunal in the judgment delivered by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani committed grave error and miscarriage of justice in its findings and conclusion in the petition challenging the declaration of Tinubu as President by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Notice of Appeal just filed by Atiku’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, is praying the Supreme Court to set aside the whole findings and conclusions of the Tribunal on the grounds that they did not represent the true picture of the grounds of his petition.

Among others, the former Vice President maintained that the Tribunal erred in law when it failed to nullify the presidential election held on February 25, 2023, on the grounds of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022, when by evidence before the tribunal, INEC conducted the election based on grave and gross misrepresentation contrary to the principles of the Electoral Act 2022 and based on the “doctrine of legitimate expectation”.

Download the full text of Atiku’s appeal against Tinubu here