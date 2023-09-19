Tension In Imo As Gunmen Set ‘Ablaze’ Eight Soldiers, Policemen

Gunmen in Imo State have killed no less than eight security agents in the state.

Naija News gathered that the security agents comprised soldiers, policemen and the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps.

The incident which happened on Tuesday morning in the Umualumaku community, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state has thrown the area into panic.

The joint security taskforce team who were in two security trucks were ambushed and set ablaze by their attackers.

None of them survived as they were burnt inside their operational vehicles.

A security operative who spoke with Punch on condition of anonymity said the reinforcement teams were sent to the scene of the crime with the intent to arrest the suspects and rescue the corpses of the slain security operative.

A resident in the community who also spoke on condition of anonymity with the platform said that he saw the security agents a few minutes before they were set ablaze.

He said that the community had been thrown into confusion, owing to the development.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the development.