Video: Mohbad Father Present As Police Inaugurates Team To Investigate Death Of Singer

A video making the rounds on social media has shown that Mohbad’s father was present at the inauguration of a 13-man special investigation team set up by the Nigerian police to probe the death of his son.

Watch the video below,

Naija News recalls that Mohbad died at the age of 27 last Tuesday and was buried in Ikorodu on Wednesday.

There have been calls to investigate the death of the singer following allegations levelled against his former boss, Naira Marley, and music promoter, Sam Larry.

On Monday, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundenyin disclosed via his X account that the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has constituted a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to coordinate the investigation.

The command also advised friends and associates of the deceased with helpful information that can aid the investigation to reach out to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department.