Tony Elumelu, Lamido Sanusi, Yemi Alade, DJ Cuppy Others Storm 78th UNGA (Photos)

Several Nigerians from different industries in the country have stormed this year’s session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Naija News reports that apart from President Bola Tinubu and the first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, others who have arrived at the 78th edition of the UNGA include former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi; Group Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu; wife of the former Senate President, Dr. Toyin Saraki.

According to The Nation, Nigerian music artiste Yemi Alade, Disc Jockey (DJ), Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, Popular poet and writer, Ms. Karimot Odebode, Special representative of the United Nations (UN) secretary general for Sustainable Energy For All (SEforALL) Damilola Ogunbiyi were also sighted at the event.

While Sanusi was reported to have attended a film screening: The Agreement, the making of the SDGs and a panel of discussion with UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, Elumelu met with Liberia’s President George Weah, Dr Toyin Saraki participated in SDG Action Weekend, and Yemi Alade also performed at the opening of the SDG Action weekend as Goodwill Ambassador for the UNDP.

Recall that UNGA 78 opened on Tuesday, 5 September, with the high-level debate beginning on Tuesday, 19 September.

The theme of the UNGA is: “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and Sustainability for all.”

The 78th session also marks the halfway point to the deadline set for achieving the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the SDG Summit, on 18 and 19 September, leaders will review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the 17 SDGs.