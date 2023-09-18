‘Tinubu’s Unprecedented Appointments Surprised Us’ – Northern Christians

An assembly of Christian youths from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, under the aegis of the All Christian Youths in Northern Nigeria (ACYNN), has said the unprecedented appointments of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not only surprised them but also resonated with many well-intentioned Nigerians.

Speaking during a solidarity walk in Abuja on Monday, the National President of the ACYNN, Dominic Alancha, commended Tinubu for running what they describe as an inclusive government.

They said the inclusive nature of his appointments has dispelled their initial reservations about his Muslim-Muslim ticket with Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The group applauded the appointment of Christians to crucial roles in the government, including Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume and Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa.

The group also thanked Tinubu for his leadership approach and appealed to Nigerians from all geopolitical zones to join hands with the current administration in moving Nigeria towards progress.

Alancha said, “At one point, we questioned whether we were recognised as Nigerian citizens with a stake in our beloved country at all.

“However, President Tinubu’s swift and unprecedented appointments have not only surprised us but also resonated with many well-intentioned Nigerians.

“This signifies a significant step towards inclusivity, granting a voice to marginalised, neglected, and often forgotten Christian minorities in Northern Nigeria, especially those from the Middle-belt.

“Mr. President have also appointed General Christopher Gwabin Musa as the 18th Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), an exemplary choice who happens to be a Northern Christian. This appointment is a testament to his leadership style.

“He (Tinubu) governs with remarkable ingenuity and inclusiveness, uniting all Nigerians as one united nation. We wholeheartedly appreciate his approach.”