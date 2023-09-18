Nothing To Fear, Continue Using Dorman Long Bridge – Govt Tells Lagosians

The government through the Federal Ministry of Works has assured the residents, commuters, and users of the Dorman Long Bridge in Lagos that the bridge is in good condition and totally safe for use.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr (Mrs) O.I. Kesha gave the assurance in a statement on Monday following earlier concerns raised in a trending social media video that a section of the Dorman-long Bridge connecting Ikorodu Road to Western Avenue (Jibowu-Ojuelegba) is in critical condition and requires urgent attention.

After the alarm that was raised on the condition of the bridge, Engr Kesha on Monday led a team from the Ministry to conduct an on-the-spot inspection and assessment.

Based on the assessment, the Federal Controller submitted that “the bridge is in good condition as the bridge bearings at that location and all other locations along the bridge were noticed to be in healthy and serviceable conditions & only a negligible portion of the parapet wall was found to be damaged and this does not affect the structural stability of the bridge.”

She therefore urged the general public to put their minds at rest and enjoy the bridge.

According to Kesha, “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Works has been drawn to a video being circulated on the social media, indicating that a section of Dorman-long Bridge connecting Ikorodu Road to Western Avenue (Jibowu-Ojuelegba) is in critical condition and requires urgent attention.

“In response to this, the Lagos State Field Headquarters Engineers led by the Federal Controller of Works of the Ministry on Monday 18th September, 2023 inspected the bridge to ascertain the veracity of this claim.

“During the inspection, it was discovered that this section of the bridge is in good condition as the bridge bearings at that location and all other locations along the bridge were noticed to be in healthy and serviceable conditions & only a negligible portion of the parapet wall was found to be damaged and this does not affect the structural stability of the bridge.

“To this end, we wish to inform the general public that the Dorman-long bridge is in good condition and fit for use. Thus, the general public should put their mind at rest and continue to enjoy the use of the bridge with peace of mind.”