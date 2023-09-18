Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 18th September, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 18th September 2023.

The PUNCH:The rise in the cost of crude oil, coupled with the depreciation of the naira against the United States dollar, might lead to a hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, oil marketers stated on Sunday. It was also gathered that the sharp rise in crude oil price to about $94/barrel and the crisis around forex, had warranted a gradual increase in the amount being quietly spent as subsidy on petrol by the Federal Government.

The Guardian: For deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), including the Acting Governor, Folashodun Shonubi, as well as the majority of the directors, the odds against them keep increasing by the day as the confidence crisis reaches a watershed moment this week.

Vanguard: OUTRAGE, yesterday, greeted the justification of jumbo pay for National Assembly members and political office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, which said the lawmakers do not earn outrageous salaries. RMAFC Chairman, Muhammed Shehu, told NAN in Abuja that it was untrue that public officeholders were getting jumbo salaries, saying: “I want to disabuse the minds of Nigerians. It is not true that people are getting jumbo salaries.“

Daily Trust: The failure of the federal government to appoint a substantive Auditor-General for the Federation (AuGF) is hurting Nigeria’s efforts in auditing ministries, departments and agencies of government.

