Mohbad: Setback For Marlian Music As U.S Show Promoter Cancels Zinoleesky’s Upcoming Tour

United States show promoter, Faithia Entertainment Showbiz has cancelled the upcoming tour of Marlian music signee, Zinoleesky.

This comes in the wake of the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad, and the accusation that his former record label boss, Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, were involved in the demise.

Naija News reports that the show promoter, in a statement on Instagram, said Zinoleesky’s tour was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances, and a new date will be communicated as events unfold.

The statement read, “Cancellation notice. We regret to announce that the forthcoming 2023 US Show has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances which is beyond our control. We are indeed so sorry, we apologize to all our American sisters and brother who have tickets. We really love you and we shall try to make it up new dates will be communicated as events unfold.”

There are reports online alleging that Marlian Music will now be making a full refund of the amount paid for the tour.

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, has called for the arrest of his colleague, Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, over the death of late singer, Mohbad.

Naija News reports that Bella, a close friend of Mohbad, called for the arrest in a statement posted on X, stressing the singer’s spirit has not allowed him to rest since he died.

The singer said the deceased submitted lots of petitions against Naira Marley and his associate, but the Nigerian police were driven by nepotism and non-challant attitude on the matter.

Bella Shmurda added he would ensure that justice prevails on the issue and was ready to fight for it by any means.