Mohbad Borrowed Money From ‘Ajo’ Collectors To Finance Son’s Naming Ceremony – Father

Father of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has lamented how financially challenged his late son was before his sudden death.

Naija News reports that Mohbad died last Tuesday and was buried on Wednesday at Ikorodu, Lagos, on a plot of land his father said was his only property.

However, since his demise, there have been a lot of controversies surrounding his sudden death.

In a viral video online, the late singer’s father lamented how his son had faced many financial challenges before passing on despite being a star.

Mr Aloba claimed MohBad had to rely on thrift contributions, commonly known as ‘Ajo’ when the going got tough.

He even asserted that the late singer had to borrow money from some of these ajo collectors to hold his son’s naming ceremony, adding that the only plot of land he has was the one he was buried on, as all efforts to get him to develop the land went in vain.

In related news, Nigerian skitmaker, Abudulgafar Abiola, popularly known as Cute Abiola, has knocked the platform interviewing Mohbad’s father.

He said instead of exploiting information that was not needed from the man, the focus should be on getting justice for Mohbad.

Cute Abiola, who took to Instagram, said he has been trying to reconcile the late singer’s parents, who have been separated for about 15 years.

He wrote: “If we really want justice, mohbad Dad, and mum need to come together to be one on this matter! I met the mum, she said a lot, she has not been together with the Dad for like 15 years. I have not been posting anything since about this, I am so exhausted!!!! Been reaching out to the family. Both the Dad and mum. This is not the time to talk about the properties of IMOLE. Who are those unreasonable people interviewing the Dad sef? It’s enough pls!! Na ment? That man is so weak and scared, he is splitting what he is not supposed to be saying to the public.

“JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD is important more than anything at this point. Been trying my best on this. The Dad and mum must come together as one at this point so we can get justice, papa dey do him one one side, mama dey do her own . What’s that ?????? I spoke to the Dad few minutes ago once again, I have tried my best to settle there differences for now and for the sake of there son and both of them will surely come together at this point. JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD should be the priority At this point, .

“The both parties will be together very soon and set eyes on each other, I don’t want to mention when, (for a very good reason, you should understand) but As soon possible they will and we will fight for this justice together! You are part of IMOLE demise lasan ! You will not go Scot free ! #JusticeForMohbad you can’t k*ll the light.”