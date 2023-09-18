Mohbad: Angry Youths Storm Streets For Deceased Singer

Angry youths have taken to the streets to protest the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad who died in a controversial manner

Naija News reports the singer’s death stirred outrage across social media, with both fans and celebrities demanding justice and calling on the police to investigate the death of the singer following allegations levelled against his former boss, Naira Marley and music promoter, Sam Larry.

The Lagos State Police Command had announced that it would commence a full investigation into the death of Mohbad.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundenyin, made this known in a statement released on X, where he disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has constituted a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to coordinate the investigation.

The command also advised friends and associates of the deceased with helpful information that can aid the investigation to reach out to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department.

However, in the video that surfaced on social media showed young people, presumely youths, seen in numbers carrying placards and chanting “We no go gree, justice for Mohbad.”

Watch the video below;