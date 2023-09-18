Kwara Gov. Reacts To Appointment Of Ibrahim As Youth Minister

Governo AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing his former aide, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, as the Minister of Youth.

In a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said the nomination of Ibrahim was a milestone in youth empowerment and gender inclusion in the decision-making process in Nigeria.

The governor stated that Bio’s nomination suggests a commendable direction to rightly accord the state it deserved flowers for the loyalty of its people to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abdulrasaq stated that he considers the additional nomination a great honour to Kwara state, especially the rank and file of the ruling party and its youth and women wings.

“We consider this additional nomination a great honour to our state, especially the rank and file of our party and its youth and women wings.

”Given her energy and impressive network among the youth constituency, we believe she is a good fit for the role,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

Naija News reports that Ibrahim was the former Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the governor.