It Will Be Good For Nigeria’s Economy If Our Medical Doctors Migrate Abroad – Edo Lawmaker

The Deputy Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Maria Edeko has said that there is nothing wrong with the migration of medical personnel and other professionals.

Edeko, who is representing Esan North-East constituency II on the floor of the house, made the remark when the Association of Resident Doctors, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) paid her a courtesy visit in Benin.

According to the lawmaker, earnings from the diaspora would be good for the growth of the nation’s economy.

She insisted that skilled professionals from Nigeria would be highly priced abroad and in return would bring in foreign exchange from the diaspora which would be good for the growth of the nation.

According to her, “A country must be known for something. What we can do as a nation is to treat the children well and properly equip and strengthen our institutions to function optimally.

“What we should do is to establish different schools of nursing, medical schools, and other skill acquisition centers that are well funded with best resource persons to teach our children.

“They would be highly priced abroad, and they would bring back foreign earnings from the diaspora, which to me will be good for the growth of our economy.

“Now that we have skilled children that want to go out for greener pastures, somebody is complaining and screaming, Don’t go. That is not acceptable.”

She also used the opportunity to call on Nigerian students to be wary of the student loans being offered so as not to entrap themselves.

Speaking on the proposed bill to ban medical doctors from seeking Greener pastures abroad, Edeko said, ”I was very worried the other time they were proposing a law to restrain doctors from going abroad and I am wondering which country does that.

“You people need to fight for your survival because is either our leaders have the wrong exposure or they are actually selfish.”