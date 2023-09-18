Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest, Others In Fresh Attack In Enugu

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a Catholic Priest, Rev. Father M. Okide, in Enugu State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the priest serving with the Catholic Diocese of Enugu was abducted on Sunday evening alongside six other travellers.

It was gathered that the assailants carried out the attack along Eke-Affa-Egede Road in the Udi Local Government Area of the State between 4.30 pm and 5 pm.

Vanguard quoted a source as saying the kidnappers have contacted relatives of their victims demanding N100 million as ransom before the Catholic Priest and other captives could be released.

Reports said the kidnappers had left the children of the victims inside their car, crying helplessly before police operatives arrived at the scene to evacuate them.

While the State Police Command is yet to issue an official statement on the development, operatives of the Udi Police Division are said to be combing the area with a view to securing the release of the Catholic Priest and other victims.

Meanwhile, a joint security team on Monday shot dead some members of Eastern Security Network (ESN) plotting to cripple economic activities in Enugu State, Naija News reports.

ESN is the armed wing of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB had declared a weekly sit-at-home in the South East in protest of the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, who standing trial.

This has led to the loss of many lives and stifled economic growth in the region.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement released on Monday, said a combined team of security operatives invaded the hideout of the militants in the wee hours of Monday.

He said, “At about 2.15 a.m on Monday, September 18, 2023, a joint security team, comprising Police Operatives of the Enugu State Command, NPF Special Forces, and Troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, acting on credible intelligence, busted the criminal hideout of IPOB/ESN subversive criminal elements in Ezioha Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area, while they were perfecting plans to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in the State.

“Three (3) of the hoodlums, who opened fire on the joint team upon sighting them, were neutralized, while several others escaped with severe degrees of gunshot wounds in the ensuing gunfight.

“Three (3) pump-action guns, ten (10) machetes, and other incriminating exhibits were recovered, while an intense manhunt for those on the run is ongoing.

“CP Kanayo, therefore, enjoins all and sundry to report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station, while remaining law-abiding and continuing to provide the Police with actionable security information and intelligence.”