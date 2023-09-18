Fresh Appointments: National Assembly To Accelerate Screening Of Cardoso, Others

The National Assembly has revealed its plans for the screening of fresh nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that over the weekend, the president made major appointments which included a list of two ministerial nominees.

On Friday, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Yemi Cardoso, was nominated as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Alongside him, four new deputy governors of the apex bank were nominated, and they include Emem Usoro, Muhammad Abdullahi-Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor and Bala Bello, Naija News reports.

On Sunday, President Tinubu appointed Dr. Jamila Ibrahim and Ayodele Olawande as Minister of Youths and Minister of State for Youths, respectively.

It would be recalled that three nominees, including former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Ruffai, and former Nexim Bank MD, Stella Okotete, were rejected by the Red Chamber, while 45 ministerial nominees were confirmed.

However, ministerial nominees and other key nominees are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

But the Senate said on Sunday said it would screen the CBN governor and other executive of the CBN alongside the new ministerial nominees as soon as it gets an Executive Communication to that effect upon its resumption from its annual recess.

Speaking to The Punch, the Senate spokesperson and the Chairman, of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu, on Sunday said the Red Chamber was ready to “act swiftly” on the screening of the nominees.

He said, “We are resuming on September 26. The Senate shall be expecting the nominees whenever the Executive is able to do so.

“It’s the constitutional duty of the Senate to screen and confirm ministerial and other statutory nominees, and it’s for the Executive to submit such nominees to the Senate. The Senators are ready to act swiftly on this.”