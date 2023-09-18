Police Inaugurate Special Investigation Team Over Mohbad’s Death

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Naija News recalls that Mohbad died at the age of 27 last Tuesday and was buried in Ikorodu on Wednesday.

There had been calls to investigate the death of the singer following allegations levelled against his former boss, Naira Marley and music promoter, Sam Larry.

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday announced that it would commence a full investigation into the death of Mohbad.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundenyin, made this known in a statement released on X.

The statement disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has constituted a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to coordinate the investigation.

The command also advised friends and associates of the deceased with helpful information that can aid the investigation to reach out to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department.

The Lagos State Commissioner speaking on Monday said, “Do not forget, we have unique access with INTERPOL. Everybody linked to it (the death of Mohbad) will be identified and they will be brought to establish their level of involvement.”