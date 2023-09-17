RMAFC Reveals When It Would Increase Salary Of Tinubu, Ministers, Others

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) on Sunday revealed that salaries of political office holders in the country such as President Bola Tinubu, Ministers, and others would be increased but it won’t be done immediately.

The chairman of the commission, Mohammed Shehu said the upward review of the salaries of political officeholders is being suspended because of unfavourable economic circumstances currently prevailing.

He however added that the review would still take place when the climate is right.

Shehu explained that the last time the commission undertook a review of the salary of political office holders was in 2007 and that another review was due if not for the prevailing economic circumstances.

He said; “From 2008 till date there had not been any single review.

“Last year, some individuals took the federal government to court. These were some activists concerned about the salaries of judicial officers.

“In the court, the judge ruled that a judge should be paid about N10 million a month, that was the court ruling.

“We are Nigerians, we are not going to start talking about reviewing salaries of political office holders now because of the challenges that the government is facing.

“As a commission, we are going to do our work but we are not going to say we will do it now.

“We will do it when the climate is right and then we will take it forward to the stakeholders for them to decide on what to do.”