PEPT: Witches And Wizards Send Warning To Peter Obi And Atiku, Advice Them On Next Step

White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria has sent a message to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar over the verdict at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

The association advised Obi and Atiku to accept defeat, move on with their lives, and stop wasting their time and resources chasing shadows by going to court.

They also urged the presidential candidates to sheathe their swords and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he strives to build a new Nigeria.

They subsequently urged other politicians who suffered defeat at the polls to stop wasting money on litigations by exploring traditional ways of knowing what the outcome of their matters would be before embarking on the journey of reckless spending on court cases.

Iboi said that they had initially warned Obi and Atiku not to go to court but they refused to listen.

Rising from an emergency meeting convened in Abuja, the spokesman of the group, Dr. Okhue Iboi, “Atiku and Obi should accept the fate that befell them. We had already warned them not to go to the election petition tribunal, but when they insisted they were going, we too sat and analysed the petition of the two major contenders and the other fringe political party seeking relevance by filing a petition at the tribunal. We weighed the petitions and evidence advanced by the two parties and discovered that they were replete with emptiness.

“So, we were not surprised that the five Lord Justices that decided the petitions threw them out for lack of evidence. We commend the bravery of the patriotic judges for not bowing to cheap blackmail and intimidation embarked upon on social media by the followers of Mr Obi. We also frown at his acquiescence to the crude method deployed by his horde of social media landlords and landladies. He would have demonstrated rare statesmanship had he for once tried to rein in on his followers whose stock in trade was largely insults and mob fashion attacks on social media as if that method had ever won an election anywhere in the world.

“Obi has more prospects. Let him play national politics, not religious or sectional politics. He could still go places, but he must get his politics right,”

Speaking further Iboi maintained that Tinubu was sent by God to rescue the country from its myriad of challenges, adding that were it not so, he would not have triumphed over the obstacles placed on his way by the government he helped midwifed.

“Let Atiku, the retired presidential candidate and Mr Obi, his son, cooperate with Tinubu to deliver this country. We, the witches say Tinubu was divinely sent because of the circumstances of his life”, Iboi added.