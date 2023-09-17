FCTA Announces Plan To Demolish Buildings In Popular Abuja Market Tomorrow

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced that it will start the demolition of illegal buildings within the Area 1 Shopping Complex on Monday, September 18.

The FCTA stated that all the attachment shops, other illegal constructions, and wrong parking which hitherto made the place impassable to traffic would be removed and the whole environment cleaned up.

The director of FCTA Development Control, Muktar Galadima announced the development at a meeting with traders and owners of shops during the weekend.

The director told the traders that the FCT Administration decided to meet with managers of the market to reach an understanding before carrying out the demolition exercise.

According to him the congested nature of the market is in unhygienic and untidy conditions.

He also said the security of lives and property is threatened.

Galadima said: “The way the market is very congested and unhygienic is not good for the safety and health of the traders and customers.”

He insisted that all the kilishi/suya sellers would be located under one roof, parking spaces inside the market would be removed and they should have one source of energy, instead of littering the market with generating sets, causing noise pollution.

He said: “God forbid, but imagine if there is any fire outbreak in this market, it will be disastrous, and rescue operations impossible. As a government, we do not have to wait for that to happen before we take action.

“Remember we were here last year to do some cleanup, but this time, it is different. We are going to remove all the attachments and create space inside the market for parking.

“We are not happy with the traffic situation caused by activities of this market so we will sanitize it in line with the vision of the Nyesom Wike-led FCT Administration in sanitizing the Federal Capital Territory.”

He called for the support of all stakeholders of the market, hinting that the Administration would make necessary arrangements to provide alternative shops for those who would be affected by the cleanup.